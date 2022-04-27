Megan Fox's fans think she's pregnant after new revealing post The actress is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox sent her followers into meltdown when she shared several stunning new images that left them questioning if she is pregnant.

MORE: Megan Fox's fiancé Machine Gun Kelly reveals the unique meaning behind her engagement ring

The 35-year-old posed up a storm in a series of revealing outfits, ranging from a white lace maxi dress to a crop top and sheer skirt with daring thigh split, on the cover of Glamour magazine, which she shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's love story

However, it was one cover image of Megan wearing a beautiful strapless dress with elaborate floral appliqué and cradling her stomach, that had fans convinced she was announcing her first pregnancy with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

"Omg I thought this was a pregnancy shoot for a second with the hand on belly in the first shot," replied one follower. A second agreed, adding: "Same! I just came to comment that."

MORE: Megan Fox's strict daily diet revealed – and it's not for the faint-hearted

RELATED: Megan Fox sizzles in a heart-shaped bra that is giving us Lady Gaga vibes

A third wrote: "I thought this was a pregnancy announcement for a sec with her hand like that." Others were blown away by Megan's beauty, with many calling her a "goddess" and "stunning", while others commented with flame and heart-eyes emojis.

Megan's fans thought she was pregnant after she shared this photo

While it was not a pregnancy reveal shoot, Megan did share more details on the practice of consuming her fiancé's blood after revealing in January that she and the Bloody Valentine hitmaker "drank each other's blood" to mark their engagement.

"So, I guess to drink each other'' blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we're like Game of Thrones, drinking each other's blood," the mom-of-three told the magazine. "It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged in January

During their engagement announcement earlier this year, Megan captioned a video of the proposal: "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.

"And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes… and then we drank each other's blood."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.