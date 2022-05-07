Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez reveal baby girl's sweet name after death of her twin brother Georgina shared a new picture

Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Gio have shared the name of their newborn girl.

"Bella Esmeralda," Georgina shared on Instagram, alongside three new pictures of the baby girl in a white and pink Moschino onesie. In anothe rpciture she slept with a handknitted pink hat on.

Georgina and Cristiano were expecting twins, a boy and a girl, but the couple released a heartbreaking statement three weeks ago revealing that baby boy, Bella's twin brother, had died.

In a heartbreaking statement, he wrote: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl can give us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

He continued: "We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

Last week, Cristiano and Georgina posed for a family picture inside their Manchester home with all their children, Cristiano Junior, 11, Alana, four, twins Mateo and Eva, also four, and their newborn baby daughter, who the footballer sweetly held in his arms.

The two revealed back in October that they were expecting twins, sharing the news via a heartfelt statement on social media with their millions of fans.

Taking to Instagram to share their joyous news, the Portuguese football star shared a heartwarming photo of him and Georgina holding their twins' scans.

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you #blessed," penned the star.