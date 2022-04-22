Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez introduce baby daughter following devastating loss The couple announced the death of their baby boy earlier this week

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have shared the first picture of their newborn daughter following the news that her twin brother sadly passed away.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's £7m apartment to raise four kids and counting

The couple posed for a family picture inside their Manchester home with all their children, Cristiano Junior, 11, Alana, four, twins Mateo and Eva, also four, and their newborn baby daughter, who the footballer sweetly held in his arms.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's children reveal gender of his twins in sweetest new video

"Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it's time to be grateful for the life that we've just welcomed into this world," he captioned the sweet photo.

READ: Cristiano Ronaldo's fans can't get over home photo with girlfriend Georgina

RELATED: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez highlights baby bump in stunning blue bikini

Fans rushed to comment on the gorgeous post, with many simply leaving red heart emojis and wishing them the best.

Georgina and Cristiano with their five children

Georgina and Cristiano were expecting twins, a boy and a girl, but earlier this week, the couple released a heartbreaking statement revealing that their baby boy had passed away.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," the statement began.

"It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl can give us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," he added, revealing that their other baby was born safe and sound.

Georgina has been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram

He continued: "We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."