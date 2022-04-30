Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartwarming photo of newborn daughter

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a heartwarming photo of his newborn daughter following the tragic death of his baby boy last week.

The footballer – who welcomed the tot with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez – posted a beautiful black and white image on Instagram which showed him cradling his little girl against his bare chest while sitting in a chair. Captioning the image, Cristiano simply wrote: "Forever love," followed by a heart and praying hands emojis.

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's children reveal gender of his twins in sweet video

His followers were quick to react to the touching photo, with one commenting: "Family is everything." A second said: "So sweet." Others left heart-eyes emojis and sent messages of congratulations to the footballer on the birth of his daughter.

Last week, Cristiano and Georgina posed for a family picture inside their Manchester home with all their children, Cristiano Junior, 11, Alana, four, twins Mateo and Eva, also four, and their newborn baby daughter, who the footballer sweetly held in his arms.

Georgina and Cristiano were expecting twins, a boy and a girl, but earlier this week, the couple released a heartbreaking statement revealing that their baby boy had passed away.

Cristiano and Georgina have yet to reveal their daughter's name

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," the statement began.

"It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl can give us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," he added, revealing that their other baby was born safe and sound.

He continued: "We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

