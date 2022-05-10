Who's the father of Amber Heard's baby?

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial is captivating audiences the world over, but at home Amber seems to leave a much more wholesome life with her daughter Oonagh. The actress introduced her child to the world in July 2021, revealing that she was in fact born in April earlier that year. Here's everything we know about Amber's now one-year-old daughter…

On 1 July 2021, Amber took her fans by surprise with an adorable snap of her cradling a newborn. She wrote: "I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way.

"I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life."

Amber introduced her daughter to the world last year

The actress also revealed online that she is the "mom and the dad" to her daughter after she was welcomed into the world via a surrogate. She penned: "I’m just the mom and the dad. She’s the boss." It is believed that Amber was biologically unable to conceive.

Amber is currently facing Johnny Depp in court

Who is Amber Heard's baby's father?

Amber was believed to be dating Tesla founder Elon Musk and Johnny Depp also claimed that she had relations with the actor James Franco. But while these celebrity names are thrown around fan circles, it has never been revealed who the baby's father is and because Amber maintains she did it on her "own terms" the surrogate situation could have been using a sperm donor, rather than someone known to Amber.

