This Morning's Holly Willoughby has surprised fans by speaking about her eldest son Harry on Monday's show.

The TV presenter, 42, who is normally very private about her home life, opened up about her son in a segment on volunteering, revealing that Harry, 13, is working towards his Duke of Edinburgh Award – the youth award scheme founded by the late Prince Philip in 1956.

Holly revealed: "My eldest, Harry, he's volunteering at the moment because he's doing his Bronze Duke of Edinburgh, and it's the first time he's ever done anything like that - and I tell you what, he's got a real spring in his step.

"He goes off, he takes himself there, he goes and does his volunteering, then he comes back."

Holly added: "He's always got something to talk about, and I think as much as they get from his time which is helpful and useful, he is getting so much back himself and I can see it in him."

It's wonderful that Holly and her husband Dan, who also share children Belle, 11, and Chester, eight, are bringing their children up to give back to the community.

Writing in her her Wylde Moon February newsletter, the Dancing on Ice star spoke about the joint values the couple have instilled in their children.

Holly's three children Harry, Chester and Belle

Holly explained: "Dan and I have worked really hard with the kids as they’ve grown up, to make sure they aren’t fussy eaters and I’m happy to say there’s very little they won’t eat!

"When we get the opportunity to go out to a restaurant together, I always feel a little ping of pride when one of them orders something that raises an eyebrow of surprise from the waiter. That said, with Dan’s Italian family heritage, you can’t beat a hearty bowl of pasta at our dining table!"

Holly is also very close to her mum, Linda, and shared a sweet photo of the duo together on Mother's Day to pay tribute to her mother. The star wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day beautiful Mumma… Always there for us in every way… Couldn’t be more blessed… Love you."

