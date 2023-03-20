Strictly's Helen Skelton shares poignant photo of all three children - fans react The Countryfile presenter has been busy parenting her kids following her split from ex-husband Richie Myler

Helen Skelton's adorable photo of all three of her children has left her fans branding her a supermum.

The Strictly star, who was marking her first Mother's Day as a single mum following her divorce from ex-husband Richie Myler, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet photograph of herself with her sons Ernie, seven, Louis, five, and baby Elsie, one, enjoying a family outing with her own mum. Little Elsie was strapped to her chest, looking seriously sweet alongside her big brothers.

Helen shared a sweet Mother's Day post almost one year since her split

Helen captioned the picture: "Happy Mothers Day. No words needed," referencing her own support system. The 39-year-old star's Instagram followers were quick to respond, flooding the comments section with words of praise for always putting her children first.

One wrote: "Your children will grow up knowing how much you love and care for them. You will blink and they will be in their 20s and making you feel proud of all your children are very lucky to have such a strong, loving mum who always puts them first and nobody else before them xx."

Another wrote: "An awesome mummy doing an awesome job for your babies. Happy Mother's Day sweetheart," while a third penned: "Lucky children to have a mum like you."

Helen was praised for being a supermum to kids Louis, Ernie and Elsie

The star has been relying on her own parents following her marriage breakdown with ex Richie, which occurred shortly after welcoming their third child together in December 2021. Richie went public with his new girlfriend shortly afterwards, and recently shared the first photo of her baby bump.

Meanwhile, Helen has been keeping her followers up to date about her family life and is always honest about the reality of living with three children, as you can see in the chaotic video below…

Speaking to The Telegraph, Helen discussed her recent 100-mile relocation and decision to leave her marital home behind.

When quizzed on how life has been at her family home, she said: "You know how they say it takes a village? Well, I am literally in my childhood Cumbrian village with all my school friends, and so everyone just kind of mucks in together."

Helen has relocated up North to be with her parents

Revealing what an average morning looks like for Helen, she revealed: "I can get up in my pyjamas, pull my boots on, pull my dad's coat on, walk across the fields with the dog and what a joyous way to start the day."

Helen and her family have been enjoying the snow and earlier in the week, the former Blue Peter presenter posted a seriously precious snapshot of herself making the most of the snowy outdoors.

