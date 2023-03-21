Helen Skelton gets her children excited as she reveals 'new addition' to family home Strictly finalist Helen Skelton dotes on her three children Ernie, Louis and Elsie

Helen Skelton has shown that she's a capable single parent since her split with ex-husband Riche Myler, even able to tease her children on occasion.

On Tuesday, the Countryfile presenter brought home a "new addition" and wasted no time in showing it to sons Ernie, seven, and Louis, five, and daughter Elsie, 14 months. In the video below, you can see how her brood reacted as she showed off her new amphibian friend to them.

WATCH: See how Helen Skelton's children reacted to 'new addition' at home

"Great excitement at the new addition to the house today," Helen proudly captioned her video.

Helen and her three children currently live in a dreamy cottage in Leeds, and from glimpse we've seen of the garden, we're sure that the frog will get on fine in its new home.

Helen shares her three children with Richie, but the pair split last year shortly after the birth of their daughter. At the time, Helen simply shared online: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Helen introduced the frog to her family

The mum-of-three hasn't let the split affect her, and has continued to throw herself into her career and she even reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing last year.

Dancing with Gorka Marquez, Helen broke out of her shell and wowed with some incredible routines, including her inspired Couple's Choice routine set to the tune of 'Mein Herr' from iconic musical, Cabaret.

During Helen's stint on the show, Gorka consistently spoke highly of her, and following their passionate paso doble he heaped tonnes of praise on his dance partner.

Talking with Claudia Winkleman, he said: "Can I just say something, I know you have been having a difficult time and I know you may not feel like you're beautiful, good enough or anything but if you don't believe in yourself, I believe in you, everyone here believes in you," to which the entire cast broke out into rapturous applause for the blonde beauty.

