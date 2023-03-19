Stacey Dooley snuggles baby Minnie in Kevin Clifton's heart-melting photo The former Strictly Come Dancing stars are proud parents to their daughter

Former Strictly star Kevin Clifton recently discussed his guilt at having to work away from his partner Stacey Dooley and their newborn daughter, Minnie.

But he was every inch the doting dad on Sunday, as he posted the sweetest photo of Stacey and their little girl to Instagram in honour of Mother's Day.

The candid shot showed the presenter sitting in a chair at a restaurant, with Minnie snuggled into her shoulder, as Stacey smiled and looked into the distance. Look back on her pregnancy journey in the video below...

WATCH: Stacey Dooley's pregnancy journey with Minnie

Loading the player...

In Kevin's photo, the stylish star wore jeans and a denim shirt with black trainers, accessorised with a watch and simple silver earrings. Her iconic red hair was pulled back in a loose updo.

SEE: Every time we've caught a glimpse of Stacey Dooley's baby girl Minnie

Kevin wrote a gushing tribute to his partner in the caption, which read: "I've watched my girl @sjdooley become an absolute superwoman over the last couple of months (as if she wasn’t already).

"The most wonderful mum to our daughter Minnie. Love you baby. Happy 1st Mother’s Day [red heart emoji, mouse emoji]". Stacey sweetly responded in the comments section, boasting a crying emoji, love heart and mouse emoji.

Stacey looked so serene in the new snapshot

Kevin's fans were also quick to share their love for his post, with their comments including: "Ahhh Happy 1st Mother’s Day to you Stacey," "Happy Mothers Day Stacey, have a beautiful time with your baba Minnie," and: "Lovely picture!! Well done! Happy Mother's Day!"

The post comes less than two weeks after Kevin shared a never-before-seen snapshot of Stacey cradling baby Minnie.

The couple fell in love after being paired on Strictly in 2018

The documentary maker looked her usual stylish self in a comfortable ensemble featuring a pair of baggy jeans, a brown hoodie, sporty trainers and a bright tangerine-orange leather bag.

Baby Minnie, meanwhile, was dressed in a cosy oatmeal ensemble and a charcoal-grey onesie. Matching with her famous mother, the tiny tot could be seen wearing the most precious knitted orange booties.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.