Holly Willoughby's A-list mum gang: who's in the TV star's glam inner circle

TV presenter Holly Willoughby is one busy mummy, dividing her time between hosting This Morning and Dancing on Ice, as well as looking after her three children with husband Dan Baldwin: Harry, 12, Belle, ten, and Chester, seven.

Like most mums, Holly, 41, has a close-knit circle of mum friends to talk to about the ups and downs of parenting - and many are also famous names in the public eye who can relate to the star's life juggling a media career and children. See who’s in Holly’s mummy gang below…

WATCH: Holly Willoughby opens up about her births

Holly's group of female friends

Christine Lampard

Loose Women host Christine, 43, is often spotted in photos of girls’ gatherings on Holly’s Instagram page. Like Holly, she’s a busy mum and is a presenter on the same channel, ITV.

Christine with Holly

Christine shares two children, daughter Patricia, three and son Freddie, one, with football manager Frank Lampard. The star is also step-mum to Frank's two girls, Isla and Luna, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

Emma Bunton

Spice Girl member Emma is always by Holly’s side in photos of girly get-togethers and we imagine the pair share parenting advice and support each other through their tough times.

Holly with Emma Bunton

Emma, 46, shares children Beau, 14, and Tate, 10, with her husband Jade Jones.

She recently told HELLO! of their family life: “Our house is always full of music and dancing so it’s pretty hard for them not to love performing in some way but they are both into so much right now, art, sports, reading, film that it’s hard to know if either of them will go into the industry."

Nicole Appleton

All Saints singer is a close friend of Holly, and often appears in the This Morning host’s social media posts. Like Holly, she’s been in the world of media for some time, finding success in the 90s, so we suspect the pair go way back.

Holly with her friend Nicole

Nicole is married to Facebook millionaire Stephen Haines. The pair welcomed a secret baby, daughter Skipper, in 2018, taking us all by surprise. She's also a mum to son Gene from her marriage to Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher. The former couple were married from 2008 until 2014.

Tamzin Outhwaite

Former EastEnders actress Tamzin, 51, is a friend AND family member to Holly, as she happens to be the cousin of Holly's TV producer husband Dan Baldwin.

Holly with family member Tamzin

The pair must have plenty in common with family chat, media work and children - Tamzin shares kids Florence, 13, and Marnie, nine, with former husband Tom Ellis of Miranda fame.

Shiarra Bell

You may not have heard of Shiarra before but she’s always in Holly’s Instagram snaps when she gets her friends together.

Shiarra (second from left) and Holly's friendship group

Shiarra is Head of Artist Relations Events and Talent for Universal Music UK - a seriously cool job! She is also a mum-of-two. According to The Sun, Shiarra met Nicole Appleton and Emma Bunton in the 90s when she was a junior in the industry.

