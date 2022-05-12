Prince William and Kate bend royal rule for fan in Scotland – see photo The Cambridges were carrying out an engagement in Glasgow

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared to break a royal rule as they met members of the public during an engagement in Glasgow, Scotland on Wednesday. William and Kate were greeting fans outside the Wheatley Group when they made the unusual move to stop for a selfie with one delighted well-wisher.

GALLERY: 14 rules the royal family have to follow

The royals happily posed and beamed as one woman held out her phone and switched it to selfie mode, with William, 39, even placing his arm around her shoulder for the group snap.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton coos over baby during Scotland visit

Generally speaking, royals politely decline photographs with fans as they are often focused on an engagement when out in public, and in their working capacity. The times when you will see them in a selfie is when they've accidentally photobombed one.

READ: Prince William and Kate forced to apologise on Scotland royal outing

READ: Meghan Markle praises 'working mums' in emotional new message

William and Kate posed for a rare selfie with a fan

William's brother Prince Harry once admitted that he "hates selfies". During a visit to the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, he turned down the request of a young fan, explaining: "No, I hate selfies. Seriously, you need to get out of it (the habit), I know you're young, selfies are bad. Just take a normal photograph!"

The Queen has also previously revealed that she finds it "disconcerting" and "strange" when she is faced with a sea of people trying to take selfies with her. The implication was that Her Majesty considers it bad manners for well-wishers to be looking at a screen when she makes public appearances as a guest. She confided in US ambassador Matthew Barzun, who told Tatler: "She was essentially saying: 'I miss eye contact.'"

The royals were visiting Glasgow, Scotland

William and Kate were visiting Scotland during Mental Health Awareness Week to carry out engagements focused on causes close to their heart, including mental health and homelessness. At the Wheatley Group, they saw first-hand how the organisation is transforming the lives of disadvantaged or vulnerable people, including those at risk of homelessness, an issue that has long been a focus of William's work.

They were also invited to one of the new-build homes constructed by Wheatley Homes Glasgow and lived in by tenant Joanne Wales, who has a four-year-old son Jason, who is the same age as Prince Louis. Jason showed the Cambridges his Spider-Man and Hulk toys, to which Kate sweetly replied: "Louis our little boy loves Spider-Man too."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.