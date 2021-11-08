Pregnant Lucy Mecklenburgh debuts bare bump to announce baby number two The TOWIE star took to Instagram to share her joyous news

Congratulations are in order for former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh, who announced she is expecting her second child with partner Ryan Thomas.

Taking to Instagram on Monday to share the duo's joyous news, Lucy posted an adorable photo with her almost two-year-old son Roman to mark the sweet occasion. The 30-year-old looked radiant as she debuted her baby bump, looking down adoringly at Roman while he looked down at his own tummy. "Here we go again @ryanthomas84," penned the star.

Fans and friends rushed to the comments to congratulate the star, including Made in Chelsea's Binky Felstead, and several of her former TOWIE co-stars.

"Ahhh amazing!! Congratulations beautiful family," penned Love Island's Rosie Williams, while Hollyoaks actress Nikki Sanderson wrote: "Amazing! Congratulations."

"Congrats Lucy!!!!! I’m so so so happy for you!!!" commented a third friend.

Lucy's adorable photo to announce her baby news, captured by Tiny Posers

Lucy and Ryan's news comes just weeks after the couple experienced a terrifying ordeal with their son Roman, who was rushed into hospital following a sudden emergency.

The doting mum had previously posted a heartbreaking photo of her baby son hooked up to an IV tube in hospital. Detailing their horrifying experience, Lucy wrote: "As some of you may have noticed we haven't been on social media lately. "Just over a week ago I found Roman blue in his cot - probably every parent's worst nightmare. Without going into too much detail it ended up with Roman being transferred to St Mary's London intensive care being put on a ventilator. Thankfully we are now all home and Roman is back to his cheeky self."

Lucy shared a photo of her son Roman at home

She added: "Although mentally we as a family may never fully recover, we feel extremely blessed to have our special boy home in our arms and it has truly opened our eyes to all the hardworking superheroes working in our hospitals who dedicate their lives to helping others and how extremely lucky we are to have these incredible medical services free for us all in the UK."

