10 rare photos of Cat Deeley's adorable sons with husband Patrick Kielty The TV stars share two children together

TV presenter Cat Deeley is mum to two boys, Milo, six, and James, four, with her husband of nine years, comedian Patrick Kielty.

The So You Think You Can Dance star is notoriously private about showing her sons' faces on her social media, but Cat does share some snaps of her children from time to time – and fans love getting a glimpse of her home life.

Cat and Patrick first met when they presented Fame Academy together in 2002, becoming friends and later marrying in Rome in 2012.

Take a look at 10 rare photos of Cat and Patrick's family below…

It was celebration time in January for Cat and Patrick's eldest son Milo, who turned six and had some family fun with colourful balloons at home.

"Still going strong @bonbonballoon," wrote the proud mum.

Aw, this throwback photo of Milo as a baby was just the cutest.

Cat shared the precious snap - which was taken moments after she had given birth – with her Instagram fans, telling her son: "Happy birthday… one of my little loves."

Former SMTV Live host Cat treated her two boys to the most incredible outing in London last year: afternoon tea at The Goring Hotel and meeting an adorable Shetland Pony.

"Taking Teddy for a walk….," she wrote.

Cat shared the sweetest picture of one of her sons with the family dog, writing: "This little lady has been my partner in crime for the past 12 years #lilly #internationaldogday and loves my boys as much as I do… Just occasionally takes herself off for 'quiet time'."

Boys in a box! "Mischief Makers," wrote Cat beside this photo of her children having a ball playing in a cardboard box.

This really does look like the best hug in the world.

The star mum shared the snap of herself hugging her son, telling fans: "Hold onto your hats! Here comes 2020."

It was a chilled out day at the beach for Cat and family in this lovely picture. She posted: "Autumn is in the air… Remembering summer days."

Cat gave her followers a rare glimpse into breakfast time at her house with this cute bonding moment. "Breakfasty, buttery smooches," she said.

Dad Patrick helps his son climb a tree in this adorable picture, with Cat captioning it: "Hunting for squirrels #sundayfunday #sunday #sundayvibes."

It's little baby Milo in this throwback photo! Cat wrote: "Excitement has reached fever pitch here in the Kielty household!!! Soho Home goodies have arrived!!!"

