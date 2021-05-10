Cat Deeley sparks major fan reaction as she shares new baby photo The star is a mother of two boys

Cat Deeley might now be back in the UK after years living in the States but she still chose to mark America's Mother's Day on Sunday.

The So You Think You Can Dance star shares two young sons with husband Patrick Kielty – Milo, five, and two-year-old James. But the photo she chose to share on social media certainly sparked a reaction amongst her fans.

WATCH: Cat Deeley shares rare video of sons for special reason

The image shows Cat sat in the kitchen and cradling a baby as she smiles to someone off camera. Sat next to her is her good friend, Markus Anderson, who is holding a sweet dog in his arms. Cat wrote: "Celebrating anyone who's ever ‘mothered’ anything..... @anderson_markus #love #unconditionallove #mothersday."

There is some confusion over the identity of the baby, which is unclear, but it could well be a throwback snapshot from Cat's own family album.

Cat was pictured holding an unidentified baby in the snapshot

Soho House director Markus – who is also good friends with Meghan Markle - was among those to comment on the snapshot. "Classic! If only we could manage to have a bit of fun once in a while," he joked, before adding of the dog: "Ps. Lilly's face…"

Cat, 44, and Patrick, 50, moved back to London in September 2020 after living in LA for 14 years. The couple were married in Rome in September 2012 after years of friendship – and in December, Cat revealed details of their extraordinary first date.

The star is a mother to two boys - Milo and James

"It was my birthday and he'd rung me, he was at a pub in Ireland and he'd rung me from the pub.

"Bear in mind it was probably about 2 o'clock in the morning because they'd had a lock-in," she recalled on the Made by Mammas podcast, adding that she then told Patrick she was having a birthday brunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel with a few friends in celebration.

Cat and Patrick were married in September 2012

"He said, 'I'll see you there!' I was like, 'There's no way!' He went home, set his alarm for five, got up, went to the airport, flew from Belfast to London, then jumped on the first plane from London to LA, got in a cab, told the cabbie on his way from the airport what he was doing, and the driver was literally like, 'Do you want me to wait for you?!'

"He walked in, dropped his bags at the concierge, walked in and came and sat down for lunch! It knocked my socks off a little bit!"

