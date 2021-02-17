Cat Deeley's sons are budding artists - fans react to sweet new family photo The star shares her boys with husband Patrick Kielty

Cat Deeley's sons are little artists in the making!

The So You Think You Can Dance star took to Instagram this week with the sweetest snapshot of her boys, and showed off some of their paintings in the process.

Cat shares Milo, five, and two-year-old James, with her husband of eight years, Patrick Kielty.

While the couple tend to keep their young family out of the spotlight, Cat does occasionally treat fans to sweet family snapshots on social media – although, on the whole, she keeps her children's faces hidden from view.

In her latest picture, Cat's sons can be seen hiding inside a wicker Harrods basket, their blonde curls visible as they cuddle up together.

Behind the brothers on the wall is a display of their artwork, which their proud parents have put up in their family home.

Cat shared the sweetest photo of Milo and James hiding in a hamper

Cat captioned the photo, "Mischief Makers…." – and her fans were quick to react.

The star's post was quickly inundated with love heart emojis from followers, while one commented: "That's what hampers are made for… and laundry baskets! At least they are doing it in style x."

A second told Cat, "Seriously adorable! Enjoy every minute of this, they grow up so fast!"

The star tends to keep her sons' faces hidden from view on social media

Cat, 44, and Patrick, 50, returned to the UK last year after 14 years living in LA. The couple were married in Rome in September 2012 after years of friendship – and in December, Cat revealed details of their extraordinary first date.

"It was my birthday and he'd rung me, he was at a pub in Ireland and he'd rung me from the pub.

“Bear in mind it was probably about 2 o'clock in the morning because they'd had a lock-in," she recalled on the Made by Mammas podcast, adding that she then told Patrick she was having a birthday brunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel with a few friends in celebration.

Patrick and Cat have been married since 2012

"He said, 'I'll see you there!' I was like, 'There's no way!' He went home, set his alarm for five, got up, went to the airport, flew from Belfast to London, then jumped on the first plane from London to LA, got in a cab, told the cabbie on his way from the airport what he was doing, and the driver was literally like, 'Do you want me to wait for you?!'

"He walked in, dropped his bags at the concierge, walked in and came and sat down for lunch! It knocked my socks off a little bit!"

