Cat Deeley's lookalike sons steal the show in rare photos during 'mind blowing' party

Cat Deeley had reason to celebrate recently as her youngest son, James, turned six, and the mother went all out for the celebrations.

Taking to her social media pages, the mother-of-two revealed that her son had enjoyed an active day, with photos showing the children and a group of friends with toy guns, while another featured a youngster tied up with yellow rope, courtesy of Sharky and George Events. Even James's grandparents got in with the action, with the pair seen sitting on a nearby bench sharing slices of cake.

The star also revealed the "mind-blowing" birthday cake that had been created, with the illusion creation resembling a cooked chicken from the hit game, Minecraft.

© Instagram James received an incredible illusion cake

Cat shared: "Wonderful time celebrating our wonderful James as he flew another year around the sun today!! + A big thank you to @JulietSear for the mind blowing #Minecraft cake!!"

© Instagram James's grandparents showed their support

Fans loved the insight, as one commented: "What an amazing cake! Happy birthday to him," and a second added: "Fabulous cake!!! Happy birthday not so baby James."

© Instagram Cat's sons enjoyed a fun-filled day

A third enthused: "Happy birthday James, looks like a great day," and a fourth shared: "Wow, that cake is every boy's dream."

Cat's parenting style

Cat has been open about struggling to maintain her work-life balance and during an interview with HELLO!, she admitted: "I drop the ball all the time. I'm exactly the same as everybody else. I do the juggle – the juggle is real, the struggle is real.

"We're all just trying to make everything work. It's all a juggle; it's juggling the things that make you feel good."

© Instagram Cat has spoken about her sons

Meanwhile, during a chat with Lorraine Kelly, the mother-of-two revealed how their relocation back to the UK was in part prompted by their sons. She told the star: "We had always thought: 'Our boys have grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins they adore, and they adore them right back'.

"It's such a special moment in time and you don't get those times back."

© Getty Cat shares her children with comedian Patrick Kielty

Cat has been open about wanting to inspire her boys through her work. The former presenter of SMTV Live released a children's book, The Joy in You, in 2020 which she said is "a series of feelings and moments and thoughts and emotions and it’s kind of top and tailed with love."