Cat Deeley's polka dot outfit looks designer, but I'm going to let you in on a secret - it's from Next

Cat Deeley's love affair with the high street is strong. The This Morning presenter often wears pieces from our fave affordable shops, and Thursday's look was straight from a high street stalwart - I know, I couldn't believe it either.

Cat's latest look was entirely from Next, and honestly it's so chic I was shocked that it only costs £82. Channelling her inner Pretty Woman, the TV star chose a brown polka dot halter neck and matching slinky midi skirt to front the ITV show.

Cat's stunning outfit is from Next,

Polka dots are a classic trend for daywear and formal occasions. "The timeless style is elegant but playful, statement but effortless, sophisticated but fun," says HELLO!'s Hollie Brotherton.

The two piece gives the illusion of a dress, but with the comfort of a two piece. The satin material elevates it from cute to chic, and the chocolate brown shade makes it a much softer look of polka dots than the traditional black and white.

Let's break Cat's outfit down. Starting from the top, she's positively glowing in the Next Glossy Polka Dot Halter Top, priced at £32. It ties up at the back, and is available in sizes 6 - 22 plus in the Tall and Petite range.

As for the skirt, who doesn't love a satin skirt? Cat's skirt, priced at £50, is available in sizes 6 - 22 (plus Tall and Petite too) and has a subtle pleat to it. Perhaps the best thing about this piece is the fact it has an elasticated waistband. There's nothing more stylish than feeling comfortable, if you ask me!

The pieces are part of the Rochelle Humes x Next range, a fitting tribute to her This Morning colleague, non?

How to style Cat's polka dot outfit

What's even better is you can wear the pieces apart. I am a denim repeat wearer and if this satin halter top wasn't made for wearing with jeans, I don't know what was. I'd wear with barrel jeans, thong heels and a raffia clutch for summer evening drinks - add a little bronzer to the shoulders and it's a glowing outfit.

The skirt is great for all seasons, and right now with a tee or vest and come winter, layer over boots, tights and wear with a chunky knit.

Of course, wearing the pieces together goes without saying. It's actually ideal for a summer event, be it a wedding, christening or the races, and can be made more formal with court shoes, stacked espadrilles or block heels. I like how Cat wore a simple open toe white sandal with hers, it's giving day at the races vibes.

I would go as far to say it's one of Cat's best looks recently. If you need proof, take it from my friend who WhatsApped me immediately stating, "I love it, I want it!" I myself am even considering buying it for a wedding I have coming up in the summer, that's if it's still in stock because I predict this will sell out, quick.

With that in mind, I've found a few alternatives incase Cat's high street look does sell out before you get to try it. ASOS has a bias cut, brown polka dot maxi skirt for £32. There's a matching halter top too but that keeps going in and out of stock. Boohoo also have a brown polka dot skirt, priced at £25, with a slinky, more fitted silhouette. And it would be remiss of me not to highlight this quite honestly stunning Amazon polka dot dress, also in brown, with a halter top. It's only £16, and could satisfy your polka dot craving.