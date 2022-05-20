James and Ola Jordan are pretty shattered when we catch up with them for their HELLO! Parenting column this week.

Their two-year-old daughter Ella has been up in the night feeling unwell, so it's one of those tough coffee-filled mornings for the professional dancers, who found fame on Strictly Come Dancing.

"Ella kept us up most of the night because she's got a temperature again," James tells us. "We can't work out why at the moment. She's a bit lethargic. Her temperature has come down a little bit but she's still not right."

Ola adds: "She came into our bed about 1am and I noticed she was so hot, like a radiator, so James checked her temperature and gave her Calpol. I'm taking my mum and dad to the airport today and daddy is going to stay with Ella at home. She's very needy – and daddy's very needy as well! He's already like, 'What time are you going to be back?!'"

"Yep, I can tell she's going to be hard work today, bless her. She's so needy when she's feeling ill." We can totally relate to their tough day and hope Ella feels better soon.

In their exclusive column below, James and Ola tell us how they are feeling as Ola's parents return to their home in Poland, after seeking sanctuary in their England home amid the Ukraine war. The couple also update us on how Ella's adapting to nursery - fewer tears! - and fill us in on their upcoming holiday.

Farewell to Ola's parents

HELLO!: How are you feeling about your parents going home to Poland?

Ola: I'm really sad and I think Ella is going to see a difference in the house because it's full of people all the time. It's going to be sad without them being around.

My parents can't wait to go home though – they've been here one and a half months, I think. They're looking forward to going home but at the same time, they're a bit wary about being there.

Ella chats with her grandma

James: Obviously it's nice that they've been here and to see Ella, but I'm sure as much as they want to go home, it's going to be sad.

Ola: I would like to go and visit them in Poland with Ella and James soon if the situation is OK.

Ella spends time with her grandpa before her goes home to Poland

Nursery is improving!

Ola: We went back to the nursery on Friday with Ella and she was like a different child.

When I got her out of the car seat her little face looked upset but she wasn't crying or anything. James said 'Bye' to her and she said 'Bye' back but her voice was breaking; she knew she had to go.

I walked her in and was telling her what we were going to do after nursery: come home, have dinner, a bath and cuddles. Do you know what? She actually went into the arms of her teacher and waved back to me. She was upset but she went to her – she wasn't screaming or calling me like last time. Honestly, I was so proud of her. She was such a brave little girl.

Ella all ready for nursery!

Then yesterday, it was similar. She wasn't happy to go but she knows she's got to. She was a bit upset but she waved back at me and no screaming. So it's improving!

The teachers are saying that she's enjoying her days there too, so she's getting there. She was fine when we picked her up as well, no crying like before. I'm really pleased. She knows that mummy and daddy are coming back.

We talk to a lot of people about it who say all children go through this when they start nursery. One lady told me that she took her little girl to nursery at age three and it was a bit too late - she really, really struggled. She said she wishes she'd taken her to nursery earlier. You don't know what's the right thing to do, but it feels like this is.

James: Ella is one of the youngest children there, but it will hopefully toughen her up; she hasn't had the opportunity to mix with other children. All of our friends have children who are older.

Ola: Yeah, and also she hasn't been passed from one hand to the other, if that makes sense. She doesn't sleep over at James' mum's house or my sister's house or my parents', so we haven't had that.

So it's nice. She's having her first nursery sports day the Friday after next and she's been invited to the birthday party of one of her nursery friends. Hopefully she'll make more friends.

Ella looking pretty with her floral headband

Ella comes on the phone and says hi…

HELLO!: Ella, hi! How was nursery?

Ella: Yeah, nursery. I cried.

HELLO!: Oh dear. Did you make friends though?

Ella: Yeah friends. And I cried.

Ola: Every time we ask her about nursery she says, 'I cried!'

Holiday time for the Jordans

Ola: We're off to Turkey for six nights next week. I can't wait! We'd been planning on getting back into the gym when my parents left but it looks like the gym will have to wait a bit longer…

James: Well, I'm going to go to the gym on holiday.

Ola: Are you? James: Yes. You can come with me!!

Ola: Hmm, I'm looking forward to chilling out. It's all-inclusive, so uh oh…

