Best personalised storybooks to give to mum on Mother’s Day

If you're looking for a truly special and thoughtful Mother’s Day gift – or are shopping for a hard-to-buy mum who has everything, then a personalised book is a fantastic gift idea!

Are you a partner looking for gifts to give from younger kids in the family? All you need to do is spend a few minutes filling out the unique details of your family – names and ages of kids, mum’s name and interests, and you can create a sweet bedtime story that mum and the kids can enjoy together again and again.

There are even some you can personalise with your own special photo and message – and there are personalised books featuring the likes of popular characters like Peppa Pig to make it even more fun.

Older children can also get in on the act – there are some options (both humorous and thoughtful) that you can give to mum to make her smile and show her you care…

Best personalised books for younger children to give to mum

I love mummy this much book, £21.99, Wonderby

What’s the story? Set out on an everyday adventure from breakfast to bedtime, as each child tells mummy just how much they love her. More than splashy puddles? Oh yes. More than the ocean? Of course. More than all the moons and stars in the universe? Easily!

Top review: “I bought this for my niece, she absolutely loved seeing her own four children named in print in the book; it brought her to tears.”

Personalised Mummy and me book, £19.99, Letterfest

What’s the story? A cute polar bear illustrates everything Mum loves - from what she does to her favourite food, games, clothes, hobbies and films. The front cover is printed with the name of the child as the author and you can change the main name to whatever you want - Mummy, Mum, Mama etc.

Top review: “Absolutely beautiful present from me to my mummy for her birthday later this month. I think she might even cry a little. The quality is second to none and great value as a personalised gift.”

Peppa Pig: my mummy personalised book, £17.50, NotOnTheHighStreet

What’s the story? An adorable Peppa Pig story for every mummy figure to share with their little one at storytime. This book uses the same humour as the Peppa Pig series, with lots of giggles just like Peppa and her mummy. This personalised story stars one customised child character and their mummy, right alongside Peppa and Mummy Pig. Customisable character features include name, hairstyle, skin tone, eye colour, and the option of glasses.

Top review: “The quality of the product blew me away! This is so professional. My nephew chose this as a gift for his mummy, so we were able to personalise it to show him and his mummy. He can't wait to give it to her (and is finding it hard to not say anything he's so excited!).”

Personalised adventures of mummy book, £19.95, Letterfest

What’s the story? Go on an adventure with bear across jungle, sea, desert and mountains and and discover all the things mummy loves - from her job to her favourite places and foods and her achievements

Top review: “Really incredible service (hope my wife does not see this) but I ordered four days before xmas and arrived in time, and was classed as the most thoughtful gift!”

Best personalised books for older children to give to mum

Personalised Ladybird book of the mum, £14.99, Prezzybox

What’s the story? From the hilarious grown-up series of the classic Ladybird books, this is the 'how it works' guide for mum. It explains what it's like to be a mum in a light-hearted and 'tongue in cheek' way. Can be personalised with mum’s name and a message.

Top review: "This made my mum laugh so much, the tears ran down her face. If your mum has a good sense of humour, she will love this."

Mum reasons why book, £24.99, Prezzybox

What’s the story? Tell mum how much you love her by choosing 15 reasons why – choosing from prompts like: "The most amazing thing about you is . . .", "Being with you makes me..." or "I am grateful for you because..." The front cover can also be personalised with a gold finish, her name and a choice of sentences.

Top review: “Can’t put into words how much mum loved this. I know she’ll keep it forever. It’s good quality and the gold finish makes it look even better.”

