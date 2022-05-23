Jessica Wright reveals sweet nickname for baby boy – a day after announcing his birth The star announced the birth on Saturday

Jessica Wright has given fans a glimpse of her newborn baby boy – and revealed the adorable nickname she has for him.

MORE: Jessica Wright welcomes first child with husband William Lee-Kemp - see sweet photo

Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, the new mum shared a gorgeous black and white photo showing her embracing her son and wrote: "Happy due date my angel."

Loading the player...

EXCLUSIVE WATCH: Jess Wright celebrated glam baby shower with family and friends

She added: "Thank you so much for everyone's kind messages, we are just taking time to enjoy this time with our baby boy."

READ: Inside Jess Wright's glam baby shower with family and friends - exclusive photos

RELATED: Pregnant Jessica Wright poses in striking swimsuit photos

Just 24 hours earlier, Mark Wright's sister announced she and husband William Lee-Kemp had welcomed their son a few days before.

Jessica and William announced their son's birth on Saturday

"We will hold your hand forever. 17~05~22," she captioned a sweet photo of the new parents holding their baby's tiny hand.

Speaking exclusively told HELLO! she added: "William and I are overwhelmed with joy at the birth of our baby boy. We are totally in love and can't believe he is here. We love him so much."

"So special," commented her sister-in-law Michelle Keegan on the post, whilst proud grandmother Carol Wright added: "My heart is complete, can not tell you how proud I am of you both, it was wonderful to experience the journey love you my baby girl. You did amazing, he is beyond beautiful. Happiest grandparents ever now to have two beautiful bubbas to love and cherish forever."

Her sister Natalya added: "Our precious boy, the most special week ever. Love you all so much."

The star shared a look inside her baby's nursery last week

Jess announced she was pregnant in November, just two months after tying the knot with William in a stunning ceremony held in Majorca.

The glowing mother-to-be previously admitted to being stunned after discovering her first child will be a boy, after convincing herself she was having a girl.

HELLO! was invited to Jess' baby shower held at Shangri-La The Shard earlier this spring, where Jess said: "It all seems so real" as she approached her baby's due date.