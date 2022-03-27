Inside Jess Wright's glam baby shower with family and friends - exclusive photos

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Mum-to-be Jess Wright has celebrated her baby shower with friends and family, as revealed in the new issue of HELLO! magazine.

The 36-year-old star, who is expecting a baby boy with husband William Lee-Kemp in May, celebrated with guests - including her mum Carol, sister Natalya and her sisters-in-law, actress Michelle Keegan (married to radio and TV presenter Mark Wright) and Hollie Kane Wright (who is wed to footballer Josh) - at the Shangri-La The Shard in London.

READ: Pregnant Jessica Wright poses in striking swimsuit photos

"I wanted everything to be perfect," Jess, who looked lovely in a figure-hugging dress, said of the teddy bear-themed occasion on 20 March. "It now all seems so real… and it was so lovely to be celebrating with my family and friends."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jess Wright celebrates baby shower alongside family and friends in London

Speaking at the shower Hollie, who recently gave birth to baby son, Joshua, said: "We're all so excited for Jess to become a new mum. And both of our boys will grow up being best friends. To see them together as a family, it's going to be amazing."

READ: Jessica Wright shows off baby bump in beautiful bikini

READ: Hollie and Josh Wright reveal dramatic birth details of baby Joshua

Michelle, wearing a blue and white knit top from her Very collection, was also looking forward to the next addition to the family. "Jess is going to be a fabulous mum, especially with the new baby cousin as well… it's exciting. This is the most beautiful baby shower, and I just can't wait for us to meet the baby. I thought I'd wear blue!"

Jess's mum Carol, who is looking forward to welcoming her second grandchild and has already had an extension added to her Essex home to make space for family visits, added: "We have had the best day. I'm going to love the new baby so much, I cannot wait. I'm so proud of Jess."

The couple are expecting a baby boy

Guests at the party, beautifully decorated by Ivory Events planners, were treated to a performance by singer Tony K Roberts before sampling delicious food including a teddy-bear chocolate and vanilla cake by Sweetcheeks Cupcakes and baby-themed biscuits from Sweet Treats by Lucy.

They also enjoyed a table of delights by Graze Life and doughnuts by XO Dough, and raised a toast to the mum-to-be with Mirabeau rosé and Pale Fox prosecco.

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.