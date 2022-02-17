Pregnant Jessica Wright poses in striking swimsuit in sun-soaked photos The Wrights are enjoying a family getaway

Jessica Wright has been enjoying a sun-soaked getaway to the Turks and Caicos Islands, sharing some stunning photographs from the family holiday on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old star, who confirmed she was expecting her first child with husband William Lee-Kemp in November, was seen posing on board a yacht with her family, including lookalike sister Natalya, brother Mark Wright and sister-in-law Michelle Keegan. Jess looked unbelievable in a white ribbed swimsuit, sweetly cradling her bump as she perched on the deck, gazing out to see.

The former TOWIE beauty wore her long hair down loose and accessorised with a cowboy hat in the sun-kissed photographs.

One of the gorgeous snaps caught fans' attention – Jess was seen posing against the sun with Natalya and Mark, accidentally creating a heart-shaped patch of sunlight.

Jessica wrote: "Boat day. Particularly love the heart shape sun in the last picture."

The star's Instagram followers were loving the candid family snaps, with one penning: "Beautiful mamma" and another sharing: "The sunshine heart in the middle is so perfect."

Jessica's mum Carol Wright was moved by the photo, commenting: "What a fabulous day and the sunshine heart says it all, the love you have as brother and sisters. X"

The star recently chatted to HELLO! about motherhood and spoke about her brother Mark becoming an uncle.

"He will be uncle Mark… God help us all!" she said, laughing. But she's not the only member of the Wright family expecting as younger brother Josh is also preparing to welcome a child.

"Mark can't get over that Josh and I are having kids at the same time. He says all the time: 'You must be so excited knowing that your kids are coming at the same time – do you just talk about it all the time?'"