Michelle Williams shares 'joy' with fans as she reveals she is expecting third baby

Michelle Williams shared the "joyous" news on Tuesday that she is pregnant with her third baby; it is her second child with husband Thomas Kail.

Michelle is also mom to 16-year-old daughter Matilda, whom she welcomed with the late Heath Ledger in 2006.

WATCH: Michelle Williams on what her daughter thinks of her films

"It’s totally joyous," Michelle told Variety. "As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. "It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family."

Michelle and Thomas married in March 2020, four months after revealing their romance. They welcomed their son Hart in June 2020.

They met on the set of the award-winning FX series Fosse/Verdon.

Speaking of having a baby during the coronavirus lockdown, Michelle added that "it was a reminder that life goes on".

Michelle and Thomas met in 2019

"The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home," she shared.

Michelle was married to Phil Elverum for two years between 2017 and 2019 before she met Thomas.

She had never married before Phil, and in 2017 shared that "it’s hard to romanticize romance when you’re 36".

Michelle welcomed her daughter Matildsa with Heath in 2006

"When you’ve been a parent for 11 years and you’ve done it alone, you don’t have romantic ideals, because you have a practical understanding that you can do it by yourself," she said.

"The romantic idea of meeting your person and having a storybook family life that looks like the model you grew up with – that doesn’t really exist for me.”

