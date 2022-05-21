Jessica Wright welcomes first child with husband William Lee-Kemp - see sweet photo Congratulations are in order!

Congratulations are in order for Jessica Wright, who has welcomed a healthy baby boy with her husband William Lee-Kemp.

The 36-year-old star confirmed the joyous news on Saturday, sharing a heartwarming close-up photo of her hand, William's, and their newborns.



Jess exclusively told HELLO!: "William and I are overwhelmed with joy at the birth of our baby boy. We are totally in love and can't believe he is here. We love him so much."

Jess, who is the older sister of Mark Wright, announced she was pregnant in November, just two months after tying the knot with William in a stunning ceremony held in Majorca.

The glowing mother-to-be previously admitted to being stunned after discovering her first child will be a boy, after convincing herself she was having a girl.

Jess shared this adorable photo of her newborn

HELLO! was invited to Jess' baby shower held at Shangri-La The Shard earlier this spring, where Jess said: "It all seems so real" as she approached her baby's due date.

Actress Michelle Keegan, who is married to Jess' brother Mark, also shared her joy for the next addition to the family. "Jess is going to be a fabulous mum, especially with the new baby cousin as well… it's exciting," said Michelle. "I just can't wait for us to meet the baby."

Jess enjoyed a lavish babymoon with her husband before welcoming her baby boy

Jess's mum Carol also expressed how much she was looking forward to welcoming her second grandchild and revealed she has already had an extension added to her Essex home to make space for family visits.

She added: "We have had the best day. I'm going to love the new baby so much, I cannot wait. I'm so proud of Jess."

