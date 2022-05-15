Exclusive: Zoe Salmon and husband William Corrie introduce their adorable baby boy

In an exclusive photoshoot and interview with HELLO! magazine, former Blue Peter presenter Zoe Salmon and her husband William Corrie have introduced their adorable newborn son Fitzwilliam Salmon-Corrie.

"It's amazing to join the parent's club. Fitz is my new little favourite person in the world," said Zoe, 42, welcoming HELLO! to the family's beautiful countryside home in County Down, Northern Ireland.

SEE: 10 times Kate Middleton couldn't contain her broodiness

The baby boy, who will be known as Fitz, can look forward to an idyllic outdoorsy childhood on the family's two farms, which sprawl across approximately one thousand acres.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Our top 10 baby reveals

"Will grew up on the farm and he always speaks so lovingly and fondly of it. I'm looking forward to Fitz getting involved in all of that too. It's a beautiful part of the world," said the County Down-born star.

READ: 13 most difficult celebrity births

READ: Holly Willoughby on motherhood: the sweetest things she's said

"Fitz is my new little favourite person in the world," said Zoe

Zoe, who presented on Blue Peter from 2004 until 2008, is looking forward to being a working mum after putting pause on presenting work during lockdown and pregnancy. "I'm grateful that I took that time for myself, but I'm looking forward to embracing new projects as a working mum," she said. "It's a new me; I've changed from Zoe the TV presenter to Zoe the mummy and TV presenter. I want Fitz to grow up seeing both his mum and his dad working hard."

The new parents revealed how their son entered the world at 3.10am on 1 April, weighing 7lbs 9oz, via emergency C-section. "It was amazing to see Zoe so strong and calm," said Will, 36, who works for his family's business, Corrie's Farm Butchers. "As a partner you just feel like a passenger, you can't really do anything – although my hand is still sore from her squeezing it."

The couple posed in their beautiful countryside home in County Down, Northern Ireland

Zoe and Will, who eloped to Barbados for a surprise wedding ceremony in 2016, are in the process of designing their "dream forever home" on a piece of farmland next to their current home. "We were supposed to start laying the foundations in January 2021 but because of Covid it got delayed, which was perfect because now the house needs to be Fitz-orientated," explained Zoe.

Of the possibility of expanding their family one day, she added: "It'd be lovely for Fitz to be a big brother, but we don't want to get ahead of ourselves."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.