Watch Meghan Markle's brilliant reaction to mischievous baby Archie in throwback video The Duchess couldn't help but laugh

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are loving parents to two beautiful children, Archie and Lilibet, and as fans have rarely seen the little ones many unearthed videos often resurface from when Archie was a baby.

In an adorable clip of Meghan Markle reading to baby Archie, the tot decides he's had enough of books and throws one on the floor.

Meghan gives a look of surprise followed by a smile after realising what her cheeky son had done.

The clip was shared on a fan account @rachelm.harrison which has amassed over 60,000 followers.

The video was shared with Britney Spears' Oops I Did it Again playing in the background adding a humorous element to the post.

Meghan couldn't help but react to Archie's actions

Fans loved the clip with one writing: "Hello beautiful and hello handsome lil man," and another adding: "Awww. Little Prince with his beautiful mom. Blessings."

It appears that Archie is following in his dad's mischievous footsteps as Prince Charles' son is known for his fun personality.

Archie is now so grown up

In fact, an unearthed clip of Prince Harry shows that he was a boisterous child and it revealed him accidentally teasing his older brother.

In the video, Prince Charles was holding onto baby Harry who was seen patting William on the head, pulling his hair and hitting his head with his feet.

William can be heard shrieking: "Harry noooooo. Owwww Harry! Harry stop it!" as the cameras were flashing away with Charles trying to keep control of the situation by moving baby Harry around.

"Harry sure was giving Charles a run for his money. Love William complaining about his brother," penned one fan. "Adorable," said another.

Prince Harry and Meghan have two children together

In a recent appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show, Meghan gave an insight into Archie's temperament now.

The royal mother chatted openly about her young children, aged two and five months, and revealed their adorable bond.

Ellen asked Meghan about her son Archie, saying: "Is he a good big brother?" to which the Duchess replied, "He loves being a big brother!"

