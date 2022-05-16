﻿
Prince Harry makes rare public comment about his children Archie and Lili

The Duke of Sussex hopes to protect them

Prince Harry made a rare comment about his children with Meghan Markle, Archie, three, and 11-month-old Lilibet, and how he wanted to ensure they were protected.

The royal appeared virtually at the 5Rights Foundation’s Global Child Online Safety Toolkit from his home in California.

VIDEO: Prince Harry pays tribute to baby daughter Lili

He joined representatives from the United Nations, European Union, and African Union, as well as many aged 13-21 from across the world to call for a safer digital world for the youth.

The Duke of Sussex spoke of the "ground-breaking" work that the Foundation was doing in this regard, and criticized social media companies for making "unimaginable money" by harnessing the time and attention of people.

He further opened up about how he desired to protect his own two kids from such a world, saying: "My kids are too young to have experienced the online world yet and I hope that they never have to experience it as it exists now – No kid should have to."

He further elaborated: "The internet business model is doing exactly what it's meant to do – let us in and keep us scrolling, get us angry, anxious, or make us numb to the world around us."

sussex-family-christmas-card

Harry and Meghan aim to protect them from the hazards of the online world

Harry further expanded on the adverse effects this had on adults versus kids, who are a lot more impressionable and can easily be hooked.

He talked more about his own kids, adding: "My two little ones are still of the age of innocence.

"Sometimes I feel I can keep them away from the online harms that they could face in the future forever but I am learning to know better.

"As parents, my wife and I are concerned about the next generation growing up in a world where they are treated as digital experiments."

prince-harry-meghan-markle-invictus-netherlands

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are doting parents

He shared his hopes for a changing digital world, saying: "The online world is changing and it's on every single one of us to make sure that the change ahead prioritizes our children’s right to a safe and happy future."

