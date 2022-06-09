Exclusive: Vogue Williams on baby number four with Spencer Matthews and post-partum body image Vogue and Spencer have just welcomed their third child

From her fresh-faced appearance and glowing social media posts, you would never know that Vogue Williams struggled with her last pregnancy. The Irish podcast host and presenter welcomed a son, Otto James, with former Made In Chelsea star and husband Spencer Matthews back in April – and has since shared many glimpses of her idyllic family life with fans online.

MORE: Inside Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews' family home with their 3 children

The couple have three children together, Theodore, three, Gigi, one, and baby Otto – but could there be another on the horizon?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue Williams' children Theodore and Gigi meet their baby brother Otto for the first time

HELLO! spoke to Vogue, who has partnered with Peppa Pig for World Ocean Day, about the possibility of a fourth child, her difficult pregnancy with Otto, Spencer's unconventional on-stage proposal and more. Keep scrolling to find out more…

Congrats on becoming a mum again – how are you coping? How have Theodore and Gigi handled the new addition?

"Absolutely brilliantly. I think there is always a worry in the back of your mind that one of them might not be accepting of a new arrival but we told them both very early into my pregnancy that they’d be getting a new brother as we wanted to make them feel as much a part of everything as possible. I think that’s really helped as they knew what to expect. They’ve both been brilliant with Otto and there have been no tantrums from Gigi yet!"

Vogue has partnered with Peppa Pig for World Oceans Day

How have you found managing three kids?

"Everything has slotted into place really well. I think we run so well as a family that Otto has come along and we’ve carried on much as before. Yes, there have been some sleepless nights, I’m not going to lie! The good thing is I’m not working full-time at the moment."

"I did a lot during my pregnancy, including filming a new TV show, but anything work-related at the moment I’m able to fit into an afternoon or a morning and then get straight back to the kids."

READ: Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews introduce their baby boy and reveal sweet name - EXCLUSIVE

Would you consider having another child?

"I never rule anything out but I think we might end up with four. Right now we are very content with three but I love the newborn stage so much. This last pregnancy wasn’t the most enjoyable as I experienced a lot of sickness, particularly towards the end. Everyone has been different but I wouldn’t change anything for the world. Time will tell but I know we’ll never have more than four... I don’t think!"

Vogue said her kids have loved learning about the environment

What is your secret to looking so good after having three kids?

"I don’t think there is any secret, you’ve just got to be the best mum you can be. I particularly dislike the phrase ‘snapping-back’ which is over-used in describing women after pregnancy. It’s not something I aspire to do or think about myself or when I see other mums. I wish there wasn’t an emphasis on this because it’s not real life."

Do you have any health or fitness tips for mums with young kids?

"I'm breastfeeding so it’s really important to keep calories up so you have a good milk supply, but I’m not doing anything different compared to what I’ve always done. I’m slowly introducing some exercise back into my daily routine as I love that time to be on my own all year around to clear my head, even just for 30 minutes."

"Everyone is different depending on what kind of birth they’ve had so I say just listen to your body and be the best mum you can be. I’m often asked about pressure to look good after pregnancy and I think that question needs to stop being asked. If you feel like exercising great, but if you don’t or can’t that’s fine too."

Vogue is teaching her little ones about plastic use

You've recently joked about your Lion King proposal – what would have been your dream scenario instead?

"Ha ha! It was a unique proposal by Spenny I guess! But to be fair to him I’d have said yes wherever he’d taken me. He’ll have an even bigger head than he’s already got reading this, but he’s made up for it over the years."

Spencer and Vogue have three children together

How did you celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee?

"I was in Jersey with the family, it was wonderful to get back there and the weather was stunning. We spent a lot of time outdoors but we of course watched the concert on TV. London looked fab and full of excitement."

Tell us about the Peppa Pig x World Oceans Day campaign and how you’ve got involved both at home and at the beach clean.

"The campaign tackles the agenda from two angles – activities we can do at home with the kids to help educate them, and a series of organised beach cleans for selected primary schools up and down the country in celebration of World Oceans Day where they will help clean the shores of our rivers and beaches. If there isn’t an organised beach clean in your area then you could always simply collect litter with your little ones locally as an activity!"

Vogue recently gave birth to a son, Otto, in April

Have Theodore and Gigi enjoyed learning more about the planet?

"I have never seen Theodore & Gigi more into activity sheets before! They have absolutely loved getting involved in the campaign with me. Gigi & I even went to the park with some litter pickers after being inspired and she was so great. It’s small steps that will certainly lead to a better future for everyone."

The star said a fourth child may be on the cards

"I think it's super important to make it enjoyable and accessible to them – the activity sheets really help that. For example, we did an activity together where we had to choose items to pack in our picnic that didn’t include plastic. All the sheets are done with great graphics and pictures that are easy for kids to understand and not overwhelm them."

Images: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.