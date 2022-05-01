Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews introduce their baby boy and reveal sweet name - EXCLUSIVE Congratulations!

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have introduced their baby boy in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! Magazine at their London home – and revealed his name.

The couple welcomed Otto James Matthews at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on April 18 and they tell the magazine how they couldn't be happier.

"We feel very fortunate and really blessed - we couldn't ask for better kids," Spencer said.

"It's always been our intention to have a big family and we are very lucky that we have been able to do that."

The couple's third child was born on 18 April

And Vogue tells HELLO! how the baby fitted in with their two other children – Theodore, three, and 20-month-old Gigi, straight away.

"Otto slotted in straight away. The kids love him and we are obsessed with him. Theodore and Gigi love playing with each other and I think that Otto’s going to be another little member of their gang. It's really lovely to see."

In the interview, the couple recall the emotional moment when they met their son for the first time after a straightforward birth.

Vogue revealed how the couple chose the special name

"It's amazing when you see your baby for the first time because you're dying to see what they look like and you're dying to hold them. It's just really exciting and emotional," Vogue said.

"It felt great and we were delighted that he was healthy and safe. It was a feeling of immense love," Spencer added.

And the baby's resemblance to his father was immediate. "I mean, there's none of me in there," Vogue laughs.

"If I had been shown this baby and had to choose which one was mine, I would never know because he's just the spitting image of Spencer."

They also explain how they came to pick the baby's name, with his middle name inspired by Spencer's brother.

"I heard somebody else's child called Otto a couple of years ago and the name always stuck," Vogue explains.

"I just loved it. I think Otto James together sounds really cool."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now.