Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt share first picture of newborn daughter Eloise Chris is also dad to son Jack whom he welcomed with Anna Faris

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have shared the first pictures of their newborn daughter Eloise. Taking to Instagram

Katherine shared a photo dump of May and June images that included pictures of the newborn's feets and hands as she cuddled into her mom. The pair have made it a policy to not share pictures of their two young girls, and another snap saw their eldest Lyla's hand reaching out to pluck a daisy.

The post also featured pictures of bottles of breast milk, a Moses basket sitting beside a vase of pink and white roses, lactation cookies, a latte and a picture of Chris cooking in a kitchen.

Chris is also dad to nine-year-old son Jack.

Katherine, the daughter of action star Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Chris tied the knot on 8 June 2019, after a whirlwind one-year relationship.

Katherine spoke about how she knew "right away" that husband Chris was 'The One' after being introduced to the actor by her mother, Maria Shriver, at church back in 2018.

Katherine shared these two pictures of Eloise

"We both knew right away that this is where our relationship was headed and we clicked very quickly and so he's the best," she gushed.

"And I am so, so grateful and it's so beautiful to be able to watch him step into this new role of being a girl dad and he's the best husband and best dad and I feel so grateful every single day for him."

The pair have been married since 2019

However the Guardians of the Galaxy actor has come under public criticism for his controversial comments over children.

The actor shared what he thought was a heartfelt post aimed at wife Katherine in November but it led to intense backlash after he thanked her for giving him a "healthy daughter".

Son Jack, from his first marriage to Anna Faris, has suffered from a number of health issues because he was born nine weeks early.

