Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger 'expecting second baby together'

Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt are reportedly expecting their second baby together. The pair, who are parents to 16-month-old daughter Lyla, are said to be preparing to welcome their baby in the new year, People magazine has alleged.

Chris is also dad to nine-year-old son Jack. Katherine, the daughter of action star Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Chris tied the knot on 8 June 2019, after a whirlwind one-year relationship. "I'm obsessed with her!" Katherine told host Drew Barrymore of their daughter earlier in 2021.

"And it's the most fun role and experience that I've ever had and I love absolutely every minute of it. It's such a joy. She's perfect."

Katherine also spoke about how she knew "right away" that husband Chris was 'The One' after being introduced to the actor by her mother, Maria Shriver, at church back in 2018.

"We both knew right away that this is where our relationship was headed and we clicked very quickly and so he's the best," she gushed.

"And I am so, so grateful and it's so beautiful to be able to watch him step into this new role of being a girl dad and he's the best husband and best dad and I feel so grateful every single day for him."

Katherine and Chris celebrated their second wedding anniversary in June

However the Guardians of the Galaxy actor has come under public criticism for his controversial comments over children.

The actor shared what he thought was a heartfelt post aimed at wife Katherine in November but it led to intense backlash after he thanked her for giving him a "healthy daughter".

Son Jack, from his first marriage to Anna Faris, has suffered from a number of health issues because he was born nine weeks early.

Chris with his son in 2017

Chris' initial post was meant to be a tribute, and among calling her his "greatest treasure", he wrote: "She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my earbuds to drown it out, but that’s love! She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me."

Three days after the initial post, his mother-in-law Maria Shriver left a second comment, writing to "remind you today what a good man you are, what a great father you are to Jack and Lyla, what a great husband you are to Katherine, what a great son in law you are to me and what a great sense of humor you have".

She added: "I love you Chris, keep being your wonderful self, rise above the noise, your kids love [you], your family loves you, your wife loves you, what a beautiful life."

