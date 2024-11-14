Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are now the proud parents of a baby boy, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt.

The couple, who wed in 2019, are also mom and dad to two daughters, Lyla, four, and two-year-old Eloise, while Chris is a father to his eldest, Jack, who he welcomed with his first wife, Anna Faris.

So it's a good job that Chris, 45, and Katherine, 34, have plenty of space at their home to accommodate their large family.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

The Parks and Recreation actor and the author moved into their massive house in the Pacific Palisades in 2021 after snapping up their property for $15.6 million.

However, it seems as if they're getting ready to wave goodbye to their property as they are planning on building their dream home from scratch.

In 2023, Katherine and Chris purchased a home in Los Angeles for $12.5 million, however, it wasn't just a regular mansion.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Celebrity children we rarely see in photos

The pair bought the house in Brentwood known as Zimmerman House, an iconic building in the area that was famously designed by architect Craig Ellwood in 1953 with beautiful mid-century architecture in mind.

But Chris and Katherine have their own plans as they have now demolished the home and plan of building their own dream property on the land.

Permit records obtained by Robb Report show that the couple will work with L.A. architect Ken Ungar, known for his modern farmhouse-style mansions, to build a new home in its place. This new home will reportedly be a two-story farmhouse with a swimming pool and a pool house.

Katherine and Chris have bought the home to be closer to her mother, Maria Shriver, who lives across the street. It's not known when the new house will be finished and ready for the Schwarzenegger-Pratt family to move in.

Before they say goodbye to their current family home, take a look through the gallery to see the best photos…

© Instagram Katherine and Chris live in a stunning home worth $15.6 million

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's home they're leaving behind

1/ 8 © Instagram The couple moved into the mansion in January 2021 after spending two years renovating the property. It has 10,000 square feet of living space with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an infinity edge swimming pool with a pool house, a home gym, a wine cellar and a garage.



2/ 8 © Instagram Chris bought the home – which has impressive views of the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island – in an off-market deal in 2018. They gutted the property completely before renovating it with their own luxurious custom finishes, which they have revealed in occasional glimpses on social media.



3/ 8 © Instagram This photo of their kitchen shows how impressive it is. The room has a mix of glass and oak wood cabinets. There are light grey marble worktops, with cream walls and an antique-style rug on the floor. There is also a huge oven with expansive hob space to cook up meals. The pair's range oven also has a grey marble splashback, Le Creuset cookware, and open shelving adorned with vases and candles.

4/ 8 © Instagram Another snap shows a different angle of the kitchen including the dining table which was adorned with presents for one of their daughter's birthdays. In the background, the oak-wood cabinets can be seen and the large worktop has plenty of room for vases and crockery.



5/ 8 © Instagram This photo was taken by Chris recently and shared on his Instagram to encourage his fans and followers to vote. The actor was posing in a corner of his home where, behind him, we can spot the built-in shelves with spotlights above them.



6/ 8 © Instagram The living area of their home is so impressive and, judging by this photo, leads out into their massive garden. This snapshot of a video of Katherine dancing along to Usher shows how the couple have period pieces in their lounge including patterned upholstery on their chairs, curtains and a period art piece on the wall.

7/ 8 © Instagram In this photo, we get a better glimpse of their huge garden which has a huge patio and plenty of sun loungers for the family and visiting guests to enjoy.



8/ 8 © Instagram This snap of Katherine holding onto their youngest, Eloise, in their bedroom is so cute. The room features muted colors including cream and grey, while a pebble-colored chaise lounge is perched at the end of their bed for extra seating.



The Pacific Palisades home isn't the only property owned by the couple. Jurassic World actor Chris also has a farm on San Juan Island in Washington which is home to sheep, chickens and other livestock – a far cry from the glamour of his Hollywood lifestyle.

