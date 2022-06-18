Carrie Underwood shares rare photo of son from family beach trip The Before He Cheats singer has two boys

Carrie Underwood enjoys posting family updates on her social media but rarely tends to upload pictures of her two sons.

The country star shared a glimpse of what looked like her younger boy, three-year-old Jacob, running on the beach while in his swim shorts in a breathtaking photograph shared on her Instagram Stories.

The singer was enjoying a lush beach trip with her family, consisting of husband Mike Fisher and her two boys Jacob and Isaiah, seven.

She also shared a small clip of herself simply staring up at a palm tree blowing in the wind with the sound of the water and birds in the background, writing: "Current view…"

Carrie celebrated her 39th birthday in March with the help of family and friends and appeared to have been truly pampered.

Carrie is enjoying a family beach trip

She shared an incredible photo of her mouth-watering birthday cake that looked almost too good to eat.

The towering dessert was decorated in pink icing with "Happy Birthday Mommy' written across it in silver lettering.

The cake was placed on a white base with pink powdered sugar scattered around it. There were also pink and silver edible spheres of varying sizes artfully placed on the top of the cake and flowing down the side in a waterfall effect.

Clearly delighted with her delicious looking treat, Carrie proudly showed off the creation on her social feed alongside the caption: "Feeling loved this evening! Thanks for all the birthday wishes, everyone! I do believe that 39 is going to be my best year yet!"

The singer celebrated her 39th birthday

Many fans in the comments section believed that the Blown Away performer's caption hinted that she will soon be releasing new music, especially after her previous post which saw her singing into a microphone in a studio.



