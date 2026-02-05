Katherine Schwarzenegger is glowing as she prepares Valentines surprise for Chris Pratt

Romance is in the air for Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband, Chris Pratt. As Valentine's Day fast approaches, the mom-of-three is revving up for a traditional surprise for the Jurassic Park star.

New photos show Katherine looking radiant in a pretty, pink sweater, and with a big smile on her face as she worked on heartfelt gifts for her loved ones for the special day.

In the images, she was beaming and sat beside her living room table where she was writing a series of Hallmark, Valentine's Day cards.

© MOVI Inc Katherine Schwarzenegger’s favorite Valentine’s Day tradition is celebrating all the people she loves with Hallmark cards

While she has kept any gifts for her family under wraps, Katherine has made no secret of the fact she adores the art of producing handwritten cards.

Chris reiterated the fact Katherine likes to keep it cozy and low-key for Valentine's Day when he spoke to Extra recently and said: "Katherine is somebody who does not love to go out on Valentine's Day,” he said.

© MOVI Inc. Katherine Schwarzenegger makes handwritten keepsakes which her family and friends can keep for a lifetime

"She thinks it's like a little bit too busy out there, but that just means that every day that's not Valentine's Day, I have to treat like Valentine's Day. So, gentlemen, if you're out there and you're wondering what to do, don't wait until Valentine’s Day. Get in early. Do something that's not Valentine's Day. You know, that's when she least expects it."

Katherine and Chris share one-year-old Ford, Eloise, three, and Lyla, five, and they also co-parent Chris' son, Jack, from his marriage to Anna Faris.

© Instagram They're set for a low-key Valentine's Day

Life is a handful at times, with three young children in their home, but Katherine previously revealed in HELLO! how organization is key in her household.... at least when it comes to her card collection.

She always makes time to connect with her loved ones in the deeply personal way of writing them cards, and has them organized to perfection, so she always has one to hand.

"Handwritten cards have always been my jam, thanks to my mama!" she said on Instagram, showing appreciation for her mom, Maria Shriver. "Whether it’s a thank-you card, a birthday card, or a just-because card, I always stay stocked up so I have them on hand."

Rather than a drawer of Hallmark cards thrown in randomly, Katherine has a dedicated container with sections for just about every occasion.

© Instagram Their life is busy but they love it - Chris gets a hug from two of his girls

Despite how idyllic her life appears, both she and Chris have been open about the reality of family life. He's described it as "beautiful chaos" and "absolutely hectic and wonderful".