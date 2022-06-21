This rare video of Prince George talking leaves fans divided The young royal has been compared to members of the family

Prince William and Duchess Kate's eldest son Prince George has been included in a lot more royal engagements of late, and on one rare occasion, we actually heard the young royal speak.

In a candid clip shared on royal fan account @loveprincessdiana the followers were torn about whether George was more like his late grandmother Princess Diana or his great uncle Charles Spencer.

While meeting crowds outside along with his father and his sister Princess Charlotte, Prince George joked: "You need some in your hair."

It's unclear what the eight-year-old was referring to but the cheeky grin and giggle afterwards suggest he was pretty chuffed with his own small talk.

George was very well spoken, and he came across warm and endearing in the clip - much like his own father Prince William does at official meet and greets like this one.

Visually, fans compared him to his grandmother with one writing: "George actually looks a lot like Diana," and another commenting: "I Saw Princess Diana's expression at the end."

While another fan suggested: "He looks so much like Diana's brother," and someone agreed: "so very like his great Uncle Charles Spencer." Earl Charles Spencer is Diana's younger brother and it's not the first time the two have been compared.

During George's various appearances at the Queen's Jubilee celebrations, social media blew up with comments suggesting how much George looks like his father's uncle. "Have always thought he looks so much like Uncle Charles!" one shared, while another added: “"George is Spencer, Charlotte is Windsor and Louis is Middleton..."

Given his position in line to the throne, George is also quite often compared to his father and is dressed in similar smart navy suits for engagements. At the Queen's Jubilee Concert they proved they were more alike than ever as they both bopped along to Sweet Caroline together while belting out the words.

