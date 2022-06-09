Lilibet and Princess Charlotte compared to grandmother Princess Diana in unearthed photos Royal fans are going wild

Royal fans have been making comparisions between the late Princess Diana and her two beautiful granddaughters, Princess Charlotte and Lilibet Diana. Do you think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet or Prince William and Kate Middleton's daugther Charlotte look like their grandmother?

A fan account called @loveprincessdiana shared split screen images including baby photos of all three to draw parallels.

There were also snaps of the two young royals compared side-by-side to their fathers.

WATCH: See Princess Diana save the day at Prince Harry's sports day

Fans loved seeing the images and the post drew in over 11,000 likes and plenty of comments.

"Lili has the Spencers' red hair and blue eyes of dad Harry," penned one and: "I think she will look like Lady Diana," added another.

Princess Diana has been compared to her granddaughters

A third concluded: "Charlotte looks like the Queen." A fourth wrote: "So beautiful and cute little Lilibet."

This comes just days after the world got to see the first solo picture of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's beautiful daughter Lilibet. The stunning candid photograph was taken at her first birthday party within the grounds of Frogmore Cottage during their visit to the UK for the Queen's Jubilee.

A lovely photo of Lilibet was taken on her birthday

The snap showed Lili sitting on the grass and smiling whilst wearing an adorable blue dress and a white bow on her hair. She has gorgeous ginger hair, similar to her father Harry and older brother Archie.

When the image was first released, fans were quick to comment on Lili's family looks. "Harry's Daughter!" one wrote, whilst a second added: "The copy of the father."

Fans compared Lilibet to what Prince Harry looked like when he was a baby

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte has been in the limelight a little more recently, attending official engagements with her parents Prince William and Kate Middleton. The royal has been likened to the Queen visually, but her mannerisms and hobbies are firmly from her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge. Charlotte has been snapped twirling her hair, playing sport and embracing nature just like her mother.

