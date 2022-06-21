Scotty McCreery and wife Gabi reveal they are expecting their first baby Scotty and Gabi are over the moon

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi have shared the wonderful news that they are soon to become parents to a baby boy.

"Baby boy McCreery coming soon!" he captioned a post on social media that showed the happy parents-to-be holding tiny baby boots and a series of sonogram pictures.

American Idol winner Scotty and Gabi are expecting their son to be born in November. The two wed in 2018 after meeting in kindergarten when they were young children.

"We always knew we wanted kids, but we always knew we wanted the first few years to travel and have time on the road, to see things and experience life," Scotty told People magazine.

"We've gotten to live a lot of life and do some cool things, so [it] seems like now's a good time to settle down a little and expand the family."

"I was the only boy on both sides of my family, the last McCreery boy out there," Scotty shared. "Gabi's from two sisters in her family, so I just figured it would be a girl. But we got a surprise of a boy."

Scotty and Gabi in 2022

Scotty's Same Truck Tour runs through October but they both revealed that they don't plan to stop traveling even when the baby is born. "I think we'll bring another bus out and try to make a little nursery for him," Scotty revealed.

Friends and fans were quick to share their love and support for the news, with Tenille Arts commenting: "Ahhh!!! Hope we do more shows together and you bring this little babe along!"

Scotty replied: "Absolutelyyy!"

The pair were childhood sweethearts

"Welcome to the daddy club," shared Chris Lane as others like runaway June's Jennifer Wayne and Jon Langston added their love.

Scotty won American Idol in 2011 at the age of 17. He was the series' youngest male winner and second youngest winner overall; he was in the final two with fellow country star Lauren Alaina.