Luke Bryan's family just got a little bigger! The American Idol judge surprised fans with some heartwarming family news and an emotional message too.

The country music star was thrilled to share the news that his niece, Jordan Cheshire Eudy, had welcomed her first baby - a boy named Jonathan.

In addition to giving plenty of love to his own wife, Caroline, who he shares sons, Thomas and Tatum with, the family took a road trip to visit the newest family member too.

"My niece, Jordan, her little boy came a little early," Luke told E! News. "Jordan went and had a little boy. And so, we kind of gathered our things up and got to South Georgia."

Luke continued: "Caroline and I got to go see our brand-new precious little nephew, and he and mama are doing well. So, we got a new baby. We got a new mama in our family. That made Mother's Day."

Luke and Caroline have a very special relationship with Jordan as they adopted her and her siblings, Kris and Til, after their mother - Luke's sister - died in 2007 of unknown causes and her husband, Ben, died from a heart attack seven years later.

Luke's niece also shared the happy news on Instagram

Sadly, the singer's brother, Chris, also passed away suddenly and Luke opened up about their tragic deaths to Billboard magazine.

"I'm a pretty happy person," he said. "The loss we've dealt with has given me an appreciation of how precious and fragile life is.

And yes, I carry that mentality into my performances, and even into how I deal with people every day. when I meet people, I want them to leave going, 'That guy doesn't have a bad day.'"

Luke and his wife share two sons

With all the agony that Luke has dealt with in the past, it's no wonder moments like this are so special to him.

Jordan confirmed the birth of her baby boy herself when she shared an adorable social media message which read: "[my husband] Clint and I are extremely thankful and cannot wait to get him home. We know he was handpicked from Heaven by the sweetest angels."

