Luke Bryan is one proud family man. The American Idol judge delighted his fans on Monday when he posted a rare photo with his two sons – and they look just like him!

The country superstar is currently in Las Vegas for his residency with his wife, Caroline Boyer, their two boys Thomas and Tatum, and Luke's mom, LeClaire Bryan. Sharing a sweet photo of the fivesome on Instagram, Luke's fans went wild for the family snap.

"Great family picture. You are all amazing," responded one follower. A second said: "Beautiful family Luke. You're an awesome family man with such a big heart. God Bless You All."

A third added: "Looks like great family memories enjoy your family time. God bless you." While many others simply said: "Beautiful family".

Captioning the black-and-white image, Luke joked that his mom and wife have been keeping themselves occupied by shopping. He wrote: "Got the whole crew here. It’s been an amazing week. @linabryan3 and @leclaire.bryan been shopping like crazy. Another great week @resortsworldlv."

Luke delighted fans with his rare family photo

Luke has been performing at Resorts World Las Vegas since February 11 and shortly after sharing a rare glimpse of his family, he spoiled fans even more by announcing that tickets for his summer shows are now on sale.

"Doubling down on Vegas! Tickets for my summer shows at @ResortsWorldLV are on sale now!" he captioned a photo of him on stage.

Fans were quick to react, with many sharing their excitement over seeing him live. One replied: "Got my tickets! Can't wait." A second said: "Awesome Luke, whoop whoop! Everyone is going to love your amazing show in Vegas, I sure did."

Luke is heading back to Las Vegas in June

A third added: "Best of Luke Bryan ever, a must-see, he puts on the best show ever."

During his time in Sin City, Luke has been keeping himself busy in-between shows with a spot of gambling, although it seems the odds have not been in his favor as he recently revealed he lost money playing blackjack.

Sharing a video of himself "checking out the Vegas merch", Luke jokily begged his fans to buy up his tour merchandise, telling them: "Please buy it because I've lost money on the blackjack table…"

