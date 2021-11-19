Mickey Guyton asks fans for prayers as baby son is rushed to hospital Sending prayers to Mickey and her family

Country star Mickey Guyton has shared the heartbreaking news with fans that her son Grayson has been rushed to hospital.

MORE: Exclusive: Mickey Guyton: 'I never stood up for myself, ever'

The 37-year-old took to Twitter to ask for prayers as she revealed he was in ICU.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Perrie Edwards enjoys first holiday abroad with baby Axel

"I normally don't do this but my son is being sent to the icu. The doctors don't know what's wrong. Please please pray," she tweeted.

Mickey and husband Grant Savoy welcomed son Grayson in February 2021. She later updated fans and revealed her son is "not in the clear but he’s on the mend".

MORE: Singer Lizzo talks body positivity in her latest interview with Rolling Stone

MORE: Brad Paisley's wife Kimberley shares hilarious picture of country star as they celebrate special moment

Thank you for your prayers. I will update y’all as soon as I am able. Thank you thank you thank you for your love and support," she added.

"Oh Mickey, nothing scarier in this world. Sending you, your boy and your family so much love and healing," shared one friend, as another fan added: "Sending good thoughts. Hopefully, they figure out what he's dealing with, and remedy it as soon as possible. Stay strong mom."

Grayson was born in February

Mickey finally broke into the mainstream after almost 20 years of push backs with the powerful and polarising songs, Black Like Me and What Are You Going To Tell Her? in 2020.

She went on to become the first black woman to perform at the American Country Music awards, the first black woman to host the Country Music Awards, and the first black woman to be nominated for a Grammy in the country music category.

Mickey finally broke into the mainstream in 2020

She previously told HELLO! that her son had "influenced my music absolutely".

"I have always been a naturally maternal person, and when I look at the new generation I want to put my arms around them and protect them. I know what it's like to not feel protected and I want to be that force for the future," she shared.

"And for music, the way I write and think, the way my mind is now, I am such a different person than before I had a child."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox