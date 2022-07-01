Denise Richards' teenage daughter Lola pens emotional message after car accident

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's daughter Lola penned an emotional message on Instagram just days after she was involved in a car accident.

The 17-year-old drove her Volkswagen into an embankment in LA on Tuesday night while driving with three passengers. A spokesperson for the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station told The Sun that the police and the California Highway Patrol worked together after receiving reports about a car going "over the edge" on a road near the Santa Monica mountains.

On Friday, Lola took to her Stories to share a breathtaking photo of her picturesque surroundings, which she captioned: "You are loved. Be kind to yourself and your mind. You're right where you need to be, embrace it all."

While she didn't address the accident, Lola is said to be recovering well after the incident and luckily escaped with no severe injuries.

"Nobody was taken to the hospital but the minor driver complained of a headache after the collision," a California Highway Patrol (CHP) spokesperson said, adding that Lola's vehicle did not roll over a cliff.

Lola shared an emotional message after her accident

The CHP also confirmed to Page Six that Lola had trouble navigating the winding road after dark, as she was driving at 11:25 p.m.

It was only in January that Lola got her license, with her mom celebrating her daughter's achievement with a post on Instagram, sharing a photo of the teenager proudly holding up her paperwork while standing next to a white Volkswagen sedan.

"Woohoo! Nothing like celebrating 2022 than my Lola getting her drivers license! I'm so proud of you & so happy for you Lolee!" Denise, 51, wrote at the time.

Denise and Charlie share two daughters

Lola sweetly responded to her mom's message, writing: "I love you so much mom thank you so much for giving me the confidence. Such a special moment."

Denise shares Lola and her sister Sami, 18, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, whom she was married to from 2002 until 2006. She is also mother to adopted daughter Eloise, 11.

