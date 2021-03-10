Denise Richards pays tribute to her lookalike daughter on her 17th birthday The actress had her daughter with actor Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards has paid tribute to her lookalike daughter, Sam, as the teen celebrated her 17th birthday.

MORE: Denise Richards and husband hailed as couple goals in stunning sunset shot

In a series of snaps, the World is Not Enough star posted cute photos of her daughter, including a magazine cover where she and ex-husband Charlie Sheen introduced her to the world.

In a heartfelt caption, Denise wrote: "Can't believe my beautiful baby girl is 17!!!! Time flies by so fast, so amazed [at] the beautiful young woman you've become.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Denise Richards celebrates birthday with sumptuous cakes

"Although a part of me would give anything to have those years back when you were little. I cherish those precious moments."

Closing out her sweet post, the Starship Troopers star added: "I love you so much Sami girl. I'm so proud of you. You're beyond beautiful inside and out and so compassionate. I love you my Sami. Happy birthday."

Sam adored Denise's tribute, writing back to her mother: "Thank you mom, I love you," alongside two heart emojis.

Several fans noted the family resemblance, with one writing: "Beautiful.. looks just like you."

Fans were stunned by how much the star's daughter resembled her

"Never noticed how much she looks like her beautiful mom, happy birthday to your darling girl," wrote another commenter. A third wrote: "Your Mini Me! Happy Birthday, beautiful girl!"

MORE: Having a birthday in lockdown at home? 60 birthday quarantine ideas and how to make it fun

MORE: Christie Brinkley dances up a storm in red dress during fun birthday video

Celebrity stylist Philip Bloch was shocked at how fast the time had flown, writing: "What... how can that possibly be... I think I styled that cover...

He added: "And I'm only 30 something or 40ish lol. God bless, they grow up so quickly she is absolutely stunning...

"What a beautiful gift to the world from two beautiful people… What an amazing journey life is @charliesheen."

Denise had Sam when she was married to Charlie Sheen

Sam is one of two children that Denise had when she was married to actor Charlie Sheen. The couple had a tumultuous split, with Denise gaining sole custody of their two children in 2010.

The former couple are now back on good terms, with Charlie spending time with their daughters by 2012.

Denise recently celebrated her own birthday, as she turned 50 last month, but in a heart-touching post, she explained her anxieties about hitting the milestone.

"I'll be honest, I had a bit of anxiety leading up to this birthday," she wrote. "And not just for the obvious reasons, because I really do still feel like I'm a silly big kid."

Getting emotional, she continued: "It's because of my mom. She turned 50 when I was pregnant with Sami and shortly after was diagnosed with cancer & passed away a few years later.

"So I always had a bit of fear & anxiety, and I know I logically shouldn't."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.