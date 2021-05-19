Denise Richards must be used to leaving her fans stunned by now, but she's done it again in a pretty pink jumpsuit.

The World is Not Enough star posed up a storm in the outfit as she waited for a virtual meeting on The Talk, while sat in her husband's, Aaron Phypers, home office.

The actress flashed a huge grin at the camera while she waited.

Aaron had a marvellous home office, which came complete with a tablet for Denise to have her meeting on, a large swivel chair to keep her comfy and a huge astrology chart hung up on the wall.

The star was appearing on The Talk to talk about her latest film, Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate's Cove, in which she stars alongside Malcolm McDowell and Eric Balfour.

"I bought the jumpsuit online I love it, so much for a few colors," she told fans about her beautiful look.

Fans were unanimous with their praise for the 50-year-old actress, as one wrote: "You are so pretty!!!!" and a second said: "You look gorgeous."

Denise looked stunning!

Other fans showed their appreciation for her incredible look with heart, flame and heart eyed face emojis.

This isn't the first time that Denise's fierce fashion has left fans stunned, as she recently debuted her perfect look for the spring months.

The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills star dazzled in a snap she shared on Instagram in a yellow floral lace LoveShackFancy mini dress that came complete with a plunging V-neckline and tiered ruffles.

Denise completed the look with brown knee-high YSL boots.

In the photo, the Paper Empire star struck several poses in a backstage room on the set of the crime series in front of her makeup chair, flashing a smile and palming her script while standing near a table topped with a makeup kit.

Denise and Aaron married in 2018

"Happy Friday!!! Glam: makeup: @glambypamelab hair: @misskimbeautyy dress: @loveshackfancy boots: @ysl @laurarugetti," she captioned the shot.

Fans swooned over the ensemble, quickly filling her comments with heart eye emojis. "She's back like she never left. So stunning," one fan wrote.

"You look so fabulous, Denise," another chimed in, while an additional fan replied, "Love the outfit!"

