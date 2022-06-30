Zara and Mike Tindall's family summer plans revealed The family are set for rest and relaxation

With school holidays on the horizon, it won't be long before Zara Tindall and her husband Mike have their three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas at home. So, what will the family be up to this summer?

Mike is set to embark on a six-day 770km cycle in Geneva for charity, so once that's over we're sure he'll be seeking a restful summer.

Their royal home of Gatcombe park is the perfect place for recreation and relaxation as it's set on a vast 730-acre estate which is ideal for long walks and exploring.

Their estate, owned by Princess Anne, will also play host to the Festival of British Eventing this year, after many years of postponements and it's presumed that the whole family will be in attendance to enjoy the fun.

Summer will include family time for the Tindalls

When the couple welcomed their second child, Lena, in 2018 they decided to spend the summer close to home, at the Queen's house Sandringham, so it seems possible that they will do that again considering Lucas is only 18 months old.

It's likely that the family will visit the Queen's Scottish residence, Balmoral. It's an annual tradition where the royal family take a break from public engagements and partaking in scenic walks and relaxed barbecues.

Speaking about last year's trip to Balmoral on his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, he said: "We went up to Scotland, so we've had a good family vacay through August, which was quite nice with the kids."

The couple will be celebrating their anniversary this summer

Zara and Mike will also have their wedding anniversary to celebrate in July as they tied the knot on 30 July 2011.

In 2020, Mike spoke to People magazine about squeezing a date night in to celebrate amid the easing of lockdown restrictions so now that the world is opened up, the couple have their pick of romantic plans – watch this space!

