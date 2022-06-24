Denise Richards joins OnlyFans a week after teen daughter signs up for account

Denise Richards has signed up for OnlyFans, just days after throwing her support behind her teenage daughter Sami's decision to join the social media site.

Denise hopes that her new account on the site, known for its not safe for work content, will "empower women to own their own narrative and live authentically true to themselves" and she has so far posted two images to subscribed fans.

Her account is $25 a month or a three-month offer is currently available for $67.50. Denise promoted her account on Instagram sharing a black and white snap of herself blowing a bubble with gum, and writing: "It's summer!!! My favorite time of year. Chatting with all of you on #onlyfans right now. I personally will answer all of your messages."

The profile on the site uses the same image and her bio reads: "Personally answering all your comments & ?’s and very excited to interact with all of you."

Denise's 18-year-old daughter Sami signed up last week and the Wild Thing actres later teased she may also join up.

The former Real Housewives star defended her daughter after receiving negative comments, writing: "I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can't be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy. Quite frankly her father shouldn't be either."

Denise shared the news with fans

She continued: "And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years & I still sometimes struggle. I'm in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you."

"Is it so bad to control it & monetize it too?" she concluded. "I'm sorry, but [expletive] if I can get paid and at my age? To see me in a bikini?!? God bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account."

Denise and Charlie met in 2000

However Sami's father Charlie Sheen shared that he does not approve of her decision.

"I do not condone this," the actor told E! News. "But since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

"She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof," he added.

