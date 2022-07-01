Dylan Dreyer melts hearts with family photos marking Rusty's nine month milestone The Today host is a mother to three boys

Today star Dylan Dreyer is a doting mother to her three sons, Calvin, Oliver and Rusty, and on Friday she celebrated a lovely milestone – Rusty turning nine months old!

To mark the occasion, Dylan positioned the little one on the floor for a photoshoot with letters that spelt out: "9 months." He was joined by his two older brothers and they were all smiles for the adorable snaps.

Dylan captioned the collection of images: "It started off so fun, then Rusty began asking himself what he’d gotten into! Welcome to our crazy family!! #9months #wheredoesthetimego???"

As usual, fans loved seeing the family pictures. "They’re so adorable!!" one fan commented, while another wrote: "Precious boys," and a third admired Dylan's busy lifestyle. "You are busy and blessed! I don’t know how you do it sometimes, but you do it well!!"

Dylan shares her sons with her husband Brian Fichera and the family live in New York City, close to the Today studios.

When Dylan announced the news that she was expecting her third child, fans rushed to tell her she'd "have to move" to a bigger home, but after welcoming baby number three, Dylan proudly revealed: "I think they all fit just fine…for now."

The boys share a room and it looks like so much fun with bunk beds and an array of toys.

Dylan often shares the realities of parenting on her Instagram feed and recently she shared this story with her followers.

She wrote: "I came home from work late tonight and Calvin asked if he could still watch tv. I said no because it’s late and it’s time for bed. We can read a book. He said 'we can either watch tv or I’m going to put all the chairs down.' I said 'go ahead!' He told me they have to stay that way until morning. Done deal. Now everyone is asleep. #parentingwin #calvinthinkshewon."

Fellow parents were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Yep, pick your battles right. You're a good mama," while another wrote: "Aww. I think you definitely won the battle." A third added: "You do what you gotta do to get the kids to bed!!!!"

