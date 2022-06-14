Dylan Dreyer's parenting is praised as she picks her battles during relatable situation with son The Today star is a doting mom to three young sons

Dylan Dreyer loves nothing more than being a mother to her three young children, and often shares insights into her family life on social media.

As well as idyllic photos of her sons, the Today star isn't afraid to share the realities of parenting small children either.

Most recently, the star posted a very relatable picture of her living room, whereby all the chairs were on the floor.

VIDEO: Today's Dylan Dreyer shares adorable baby Rusty update

Explaining that her son Calvin wasn't happy that he wasn't allowed to watch TV late at night so decided to do this, Dylan explained that she let him think he had won.

She wrote: "I came home from work late tonight and Calvin asked if he could still watch tv. I said no because it’s late and it’s time for bed. We can read a book. He said 'we can either watch tv or I’m going to put all the chairs down.' I said 'go ahead!' He told me they have to stay that way until morning. Done deal. Now everyone is asleep. #parentingwin #calvinthinkshewon."

Fellow parents were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Yep, pick your battles right. You're a good mama," while another wrote: "Aww. I think you definitely won the battle." A third added: "You do what you gotta do to get the kids to bed!!!!"

Dylan Dreyer shared a relatable parenting update from her home in New York

Dylan is mom to Calvin, along with sons Oliver and Rusty, with her husband Brian Fichera. The family live in New York City, close to the Today studios.

The star has been a familiar face on Today for many years, first starting out as as weekend host before moving to the Third Hour, where she hosts alongside Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin.

She made the difficult decision to step back from her weekend hosting duties earlier in the year, shortly after welcoming her third child, Rusty.

Dylan is a doting mom to three young sons

Dylan bid an emotional farewell to the program in a heartfelt Instagram post, writing: "Nearly 10 years ago, my life changed completely. I moved to NYC to begin the best job ever, got married, and had 3 boys."

She continued: "Today I'm saying goodbye to my Weekend Today family since working 6 days a week with 3 kids 5 and under is next to impossible.

"I'm so grateful the weekend team took a chance on me all those years ago and gave me the opportunity of a lifetime."

