Dylan Dreyer marks special milestone with baby Rusty - see sweet family photos The NBC star is a mom-of-three

Dylan Dreyer had a lot to celebrate over the weekend, as she revealed that her youngest, baby Rusty, was officially baptized.

The Today star shared several photographs of family and friends that were part of the special moment, including husband Brian Fichera and her two other sons, Calvin and Oliver.

VIDEO: Today host Dylan Dreyer films baby gender reveal

The star of the show, of course, was seven-month-old Rusty, who looked absolutely adorable in his white onesie as he lavished in the attention he received.

"A truly blessed weekend as we celebrated Rusty’s Baptism. God Bless you baby Russell!!" Dylan shared on social media, immediately inundated with congratulatory messages from fans.

"How sweet Russell is... Seemed to know what was happening. Good child #3," one wrote, with another saying: "Family is everything!! God Bless sweet little Rusty and all of you! Congratulations!"

A third commented: "And today on International Family Day. Perfect timing!!" with a fourth also adding: "Thanks for sharing such an important event in your son's early life."

Dylan celebrated baby Rusty's baptism over the weekend

The journalist had another special celebration to mark this past week, also commemorating the 70th anniversary of Today along with her co-stars.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-three shared a group picture of herself with her co-stars, including Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker, and wrote: "I still really can't believe I'm part of this incredible group of people on @todayshow!! What a great night celebrating 70 years of Today at the @paleyceter!!"

She added the hashtags "pinch me" and "here's to 70 more!"

Dylan first joined Today as a weekend host, before moving to the Third Hour, where she hosts alongside Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin.

The Today hosts marked the show's 70th anniversary

The star made the difficult decision to step back from her weekend hosting duties earlier in the year, shortly after welcoming her third child. Now that's what we call a full circle moment!

