Dylan Dreyer recently took a step back from her weekend role at Today so that she could spend more time with her adorable family, but even she'll admit life is still a huge juggle

The TV host shares three very young children, Cal, Ollie, and Rusty, with her husband, Brian Fichera, and on Wednesday she opened up about their parenting struggles.

In a candid post which sparked a huge reaction from her fans, Dylan shared an image of Brian and their offspring and wrote: "This was the scene when I left home this morning. All smiles…everyone is happy to be awake."

However, Dylan then went on to reveal that all was not what it seemed. "Ollie acting like he wasn't awake from midnight to 3am. Rusty acting like he hasn't been awake since 3am. Calvin acting like he didn't come in at 5:45am. Bosco acting like she didn’t wake up just to step on me throughout the night. @fishlense's face says it all."

Dylan admitted she has never felt so exhausted and wrapped up her brutally honest social media message with a confession.

Dylan admitted she and her husband are exhausted and irritable

"We're in it right now. If it's not one, it's the other one. Sleep is on short supply," she said. "I'm so tired I'm dizzy.

"But no matter how tired and irritable I am, I couldn’t help but feel a little heartbreak leaving this morning. I miss them all the second I leave the house. That being said, I really do need a nap."

Fans rushed to tell her that they know how she feels and to offer some words of encouragement too.

The couple welcomed their third child last year

One wrote: "Love this! The days are long, but the years are short! I have 3 littles as well and can totally relate. Would kill for a nap."

Another added: "You and your husband are doing amazing! Look at those smiles and comfy breakfast vibes! Sending wishes for several hours of uninterrupted sleep."

