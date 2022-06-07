Dylan Dreyer shares impressive update as she takes her three children on amazing adventure - see photos The star adore being a mom

Dylan Dreyer wasn't about to let a little detail like having three children under the age of six stop her from embarking on a family vacation.

The Today star revealed she and her husband, Brian Fichera, braved a Disney theme park with Rusty, one, Oliver, two, and Calvin, five.

Taking to Instagram, Dylan proudly showed off snapshots from her activity packed-adventure, admitting everyone told her she was crazy to do it.

Alongside the photos, she wrote: "People thought we were crazy. WE thought we were crazy. But we did it!! We eased our way into it and learned a lot on our first trip to Disney!

"We made memories that will last a lifetime…well, Ollie and Rusty will never remember this but Cal made memories that will last a lifetime."

Her fans applauded her for her efforts and commented: "Mama needs memories, too!! They may not remember it, but you will remember their faces and excitement," and, "You are a BRAVE MAMA".

The family looked like they had an amazing Disney adventure

Dylan and Brian certainly have their hands full but they're determined to soak up the good, the bad and the ugly of parenting.

She recently confessed that life is a juggle with three young children and a successful career.

In a candid social media post which sparked a huge reaction from her fans, Dylan shared an image of Brian and their offspring and wrote: "This was the scene when I left home this morning. All smiles…everyone is happy to be awake."

Dylan and Brian welcomed their third child last year

However, Dylan then went on to reveal that all was not what it seemed. "Ollie acting like he wasn't awake from midnight to 3am. Rusty acting like he hasn't been awake since 3am. Calvin acting like he didn't come in at 5:45am. Bosco acting like she didn’t wake up just to step on me throughout the night. @fishlense's face says it all."

Dylan admitted she had never felt so exhausted and wrapped up her brutally honest social media message with another confession.

"We're in it right now. If it's not one, it's the other one. Sleep is on short supply," she said. "I'm so tired I'm dizzy.

"But no matter how tired and irritable I am, I couldn’t help but feel a little heartbreak leaving this morning. I miss them all the second I leave the house. That being said, I really do need a nap."

